210830-N-PC065-1010
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- Engineman 2nd Class Brandon McCain, assigned to Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2, gives the “all clear” signal as a landing craft, utility clears the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) while heading to Port-au-Prince, Haiti to pick up humanitarian aid bound for Jérémie, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6811549
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-PC065-1010
|Resolution:
|6489x4326
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BMU-2 Sailor Signals All Clear [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT