BMU-2 Sailor Signals All Clear

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- Engineman 2nd Class Brandon McCain, assigned to Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2, gives the “all clear” signal as a landing craft, utility clears the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) while heading to Port-au-Prince, Haiti to pick up humanitarian aid bound for Jérémie, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

