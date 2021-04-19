Mission Complete: 96 Civil Service Mariners Return to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK (NNS) -- Military Sealift Command's Combat Logistics Force ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) and the ship's 96 civil service mariners return to Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in both Fifth and Sixth Fleets' areas of operation, Aug. 31. Steaming 44,887 nautical miles and spending 152 days at sea, McLean's accomplishments were nothing short of amazing, said MSC Atlantic Deputy Robert Jackson. As Fifth Fleet's primary fleet ordnance and dry cargo ship, supporting IWO Jima ARG, Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, McLean executed 24 replenishments and transferred more than 1.68 million gallons of fuel and 650 pallets of provisions and supplies. "Your unwavering devotion to strengthen ties in support of our enduring partnerships enhances our shared values and commitment to unify, secure, and stabilize the region," Jackson said.



This picture showcases McLean (left) providing underway replenishment services to French ship Dixmude (L9015).

