MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cole Strain, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems launcher chief with HIMARS platoon, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, observes a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System as it loads into a launcher before an emergency fire mission during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021. An emergency fire mission consists of HIMARS receiving a target location, convoying to a firing point, firing a payload and retrograding to a safe location. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; through their shared commitment, both forces are postured to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

