Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire [Image 5 of 7]

    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cole Strain, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems launcher chief with HIMARS platoon, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, loads a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System into a launcher before an emergency fire mission during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021. An emergency fire mission consists of HIMARS receiving a target location, convoying to a firing point, firing a payload and retrograding to a safe location. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; through their shared commitment, both forces are postured to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:47
    Photo ID: 6810969
    VIRIN: 210829-M-FS141-1057
    Resolution: 5087x3391
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire
    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire
    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire
    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire
    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire
    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire
    MRF-D HIMARS conduct GMLRS live fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021
    expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO)
    Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT