Airmen assigned to the 131st and 509th Maintenance Squadrons conduct post-flight maintenance on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 26, 2021. The stealth bombers integrated with Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets in support of a Bomber Task Force mission to enhance interoperability and and capabilities with NATO allies and partners across the European theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 06:10
|Photo ID:
|6810762
|VIRIN:
|210826-Z-ZJ131-3012
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt John Hillier
