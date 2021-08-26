Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland

Staff Sgt. Zachary Kanouse, a crew chief with the 509th Maintenance Squadrons conducts post-flight maintenance on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 26, 2021. The stealth bombers integrated with Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission to enhance interoperability and and capabilities with NATO allies and partners across the European theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

