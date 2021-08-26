Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland [Image 3 of 13]

    Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 26, 2021. The stealth bombers integrated with Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission to enhance interoperability and and capabilities with NATO allies and partners across the European theater. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 06:10
    Photo ID: 6810754
    VIRIN: 210826-Z-ZJ131-3003
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    This work, Team Whiteman supports Bomber Task Force Europe deployment to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    landing
    Total force Integration
    509th Bomb Wing
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber
    Bomber Task Force Europe

