Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 9]

    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 19, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts speed reload drills aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 05:43
    Photo ID: 6810745
    VIRIN: 210820-M-ON629-1026
    Resolution: 4722x3148
    Size: 245.91 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex
    Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    Recon
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    LHD 2
    ADRD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT