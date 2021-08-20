PACIFIC OCEAN (August 19, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts speed reload drills aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6810745 VIRIN: 210820-M-ON629-1026 Resolution: 4722x3148 Size: 245.91 KB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Speed reload drills aboard USS Essex [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.