Sunset aboard USS Essex

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during flight operations, Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

