PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Jordan McDonley, a port-aft lookout assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), posts watch aboard Essex, Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex ARG are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 04:08 Photo ID: 6810685 VIRIN: 210815-M-ON629-1003 Resolution: 2560x3840 Size: 539.69 KB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.