PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Jordan McDonley, a port-aft lookout assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), posts watch aboard Essex, Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex ARG are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6810685
|VIRIN:
|210815-M-ON629-1003
|Resolution:
|2560x3840
|Size:
|539.69 KB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
