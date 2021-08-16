Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset aboard USS Essex [Image 1 of 4]

    Sunset aboard USS Essex

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Jordan McDonley, a port-aft lookout assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), posts watch aboard Essex, Aug. 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex ARG are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Essex
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    LHD 2

