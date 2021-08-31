Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Urinalysis Testing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jerick DeGuzman, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, checks his chosen bottle during the weekly command urinalysis conducted by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jeselle Davis, assigned to CFAO air operations department, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 31, 2021. Service members are randomly chosen to provide samples for the urinalysis. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Kadena
    Japan
    Navy
    Urinalysis
    CFAO

