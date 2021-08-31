CFAO Urinalysis Testing

KADENA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jerick DeGuzman, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, checks his chosen bottle during the weekly command urinalysis conducted by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jeselle Davis, assigned to CFAO air operations department, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 31, 2021. Service members are randomly chosen to provide samples for the urinalysis. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

