210831-N-XU073-1036

YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 31, 2021) — Sailors wait in line to complete registration paperwork during a bicycle giveaway event, hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) security department. Approximately 100 impounded and abandoned bikes were available at the event, and registration services were provided at the site by security personnel. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Zenaida Roth)

