210830-N-LN075-1004

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Airman Lauren Slack, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), shines the brass of a fire nozzle in the ship’shangar bay, Aug. 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021
Location: GULF OF OMAN