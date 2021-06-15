Covering the costs: A win for nursing service members

U.S. Space Force Capt. Charlene Kabuanseya, 747th Communications Squadron cyber defense flight commander, holds her 5-month-old child, Leo, in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 15, 2021. Kabuanseya recently reunited with Leo after a 45-day temporary duty travel. As a new nursing mother, she continued to provide breast milk while gone and received reimbursement with her commander’s approval, making it one of the first instances for a service member in the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)
