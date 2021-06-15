Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Covering the costs: A win for nursing service members

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Charlene Kabuanseya, 747th Communications Squadron cyber defense flight commander, holds her 5-month-old child, Leo, in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 15, 2021. Kabuanseya recently reunited with Leo after a 45-day temporary duty travel. As a new nursing mother, she continued to provide breast milk while gone and received reimbursement with her commander’s approval, making it one of the first instances for a service member in the Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6810515
    VIRIN: 210615-F-JA727-0001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 855.87 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Covering the costs: A win for nursing service members, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nursing
    mothers
    Air Force
    breastfeeding
    breast milk
    JTR

