Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy J. Farag, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) commanding officer, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David M. Dubel, 14th Fighter Squadron commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Yoshihiko Ida, 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron commander, and JASDF Lt. Col. Hidetoshi Tamura, 302nd Tactical Fighter Squadron commander, stand in front of aircraft from their respective squadrons at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 26, 2021. VMFA-121 utilized Misawa's unique capabilities in Draughon Range as well the expertise of pilots and maintainers from both the 14th Fighter Squadron and their JASDF counterparts to increase their operational readiness.

Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP