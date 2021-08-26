Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy J. Farag, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) commanding officer, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David M. Dubel, 14th Fighter Squadron commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Lt. Col. Yoshihiko Ida, 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron commander, and JASDF Lt. Col. Hidetoshi Tamura, 302nd Tactical Fighter Squadron commander, stand in front of aircraft from their respective squadrons at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 26, 2021. VMFA-121 utilized Misawa's unique capabilities in Draughon Range as well the expertise of pilots and maintainers from both the 14th Fighter Squadron and their JASDF counterparts to increase their operational readiness.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

