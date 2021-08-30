USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course

210830-N-MT581-1994



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Analisa Nieto, right, from Harlingen, Texas, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), goes through a sentry security qualifying course during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 30. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

