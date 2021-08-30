Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course [Image 2 of 7]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210830-N-MT581-1423

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Peter Lim, from San Diego, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), goes through a sentry security qualifying course during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 30. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6810368
    VIRIN: 210830-N-MT581-1423
    Resolution: 2368x1606
    Size: 259.23 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John P. Murtha
    3rd Fleet Forward
    Win Everyday
    B Great
    Large Scale Exercise 2021
    Freedom Banner 2021

