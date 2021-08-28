Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Deck Operations Aboard USNS Burlington [Image 2 of 2]

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Deck Operations Aboard USNS Burlington

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210828-N-N3764-0003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 28, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 Detachment Five, takes off from the flight deck of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) after refueling, Aug. 28, 2021. Burlington and HSC 28 are supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jonathon Miller/Released)

    TAGS

    Haiti
    USAID
    Humanitarian Aid
    USNS Burlington
    JTFHaiti-2021 DSCA

