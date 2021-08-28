HSC 28 Conducts Flight Deck Operations Aboard USNS Burlington

210828-N-N3764-0003

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 28, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 Detachment Five, takes off from the flight deck of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) after refueling, Aug. 28, 2021. Burlington and HSC 28 are supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jonathon Miller/Released)

