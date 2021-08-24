Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham meets with Sailors aboard ASTC Whidbey Island

    US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham meets with Sailors aboard ASTC Whidbey Island

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of the Hospital Corps, meet with Sailors assigned to Aviation Survival Training Center (ASTC) Whidbey Island to discuss the importance of medical readiness and the critical role Navy Medicine’s people and platforms contribute to our Navy’s power projection. (US Navy photo by BUMED PAO)

    BUMED
    NMOTC

