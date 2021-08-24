US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham meets with Sailors aboard ASTC Whidbey Island

US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of the Hospital Corps, meet with Sailors assigned to Aviation Survival Training Center (ASTC) Whidbey Island to discuss the importance of medical readiness and the critical role Navy Medicine’s people and platforms contribute to our Navy’s power projection. (US Navy photo by BUMED PAO)
Navy Surgeon General Visits Aviation Survival Training Center
