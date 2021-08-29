210829-N-MT581-1214



PACIFIC OCEAN (August 28, 2021) Seaman Leonardo Perez, from Miami, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fakes out a hose as part of a damage control drill during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 29. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 16:03 Photo ID: 6810201 VIRIN: 210829-N-MT581-1214 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 684.2 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.