210829-N-MT581-1002



PACIFIC OCEAN (August 29, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Jesus Aranda, from Haltom City, Texas, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) communicates with a repair locker as part of a damage control drill during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 29. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 16:03 Photo ID: 6810198 VIRIN: 210829-N-MT581-1002 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 544.34 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HALTOM CITY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.