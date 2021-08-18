Abandoned Vehicle Initiative QR code for Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6810107
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-DV785-1002
|Resolution:
|218x223
|Size:
|28.49 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM fights back on abandoned vehicles [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM fights back on abandoned vehicles
LEAVE A COMMENT