Regulators Roll Out

The 573rd Movement Control Team, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division departed on their mission in support of V Corp. Col. Kevin W. Agness, commander, 4th Sustainment Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip C. Hollifield, brigade sergeant major, 4SB, along with Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill, Sr., commander, 4STB all came out to the Colorado Springs airport to say farewell. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

