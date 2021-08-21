Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regulators Roll Out [Image 1 of 6]

    Regulators Roll Out

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Geelen 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 573rd Movement Control Team, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division departed on their mission in support of V Corp. Col. Kevin W. Agness, commander, 4th Sustainment Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip C. Hollifield, brigade sergeant major, 4SB, along with Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill, Sr., commander, 4STB all came out to the Colorado Springs airport to say farewell. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

