    The United States Air Force Band's Airmen of Note performs at the Lincoln Memorial

    The United States Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note performs at the Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ben Polk, United States Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note trombone player, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Logan Reese, U.S. Air Force Band trumpet player, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Reich, U.S. Air Force Band trombone player, talk with a member of the audience as they pack up their instruments after the Music at the Monuments concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2021. The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. The outdoor concert is part of the Music at the Monument series, offering new interpretations of patriotic classics and pop standards from eclectic musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6810068
    VIRIN: 210821-F-DQ193-1509
    Resolution: 4693x2640
    Size: 674.25 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States Air Force Band's Airmen of Note performs at the Lincoln Memorial, by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Air Force Band
    JBAB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Airmen of Note
    Music at the Monuments

