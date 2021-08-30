The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6810028
|VIRIN:
|210830-G-VY010-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|23.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast , by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
