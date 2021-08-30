The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson