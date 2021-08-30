Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast 

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessing for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida
    D8
    Storm21
    USCGIda

