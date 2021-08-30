U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Lake Charles Border Patrol station prepare to provide assistance in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, August 30, 2021. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6810008
|VIRIN:
|210830-H-NI589-0004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT