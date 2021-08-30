Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida [Image 4 of 6]

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Lake Charles Border Patrol station prepare to provide assistance in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, August 30, 2021. CBP Photo by Glenn Fawcett.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6810006
    VIRIN: 210830-H-NI589-0002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida [Image 6 of 6], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    CBP
    Ida
    USBP
    cbpida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT