Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida [Image 3 of 6]

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida

    LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo Sector of the United States Border Patrol, prepare to provide assistance in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, August 29, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6810005
    VIRIN: 210829-H-DO456-0003
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 205.79 KB
    Location: LAREDO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Laredo
    CBP
    Ida
    USBP
    cbpida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT