    Presidio of Monterey Military Spouse Orientation aims to build resiliency

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Margo Kwasnoski, a military spouse, listens to a speaker during the Presidio of Monterey Military Spouse Orientation at the General Stilwell Community Center, Ord Military Community, Calif., Aug. 23.

    Presidio of Monterey Military Spouse Orientation aims to build resiliency

