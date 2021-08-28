Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum welcomes retirees to annual appreciation event [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Drum welcomes retirees to annual appreciation event

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, delivers opening remarks at the 2021 Retiree Appreciation Day opening ceremony Aug. 28 outside Clark Hall. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Retiree Appreciation Day
    Fort Drum Retirement Services Office

