USS Portland (LPD 27) LCAC operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josiah Whitley, a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), drives an LAV aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 21. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN