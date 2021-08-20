Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Portland (LPD 27) LCAC operations [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Portland (LPD 27) LCAC operations

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josiah Whitley, a light armored vehicle (LAV) crewman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), drives an LAV aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 21. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 07:40
    Photo ID: 6809647
    VIRIN: 210821-M-LE234-1357
    Resolution: 3382x1902
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

