PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2021) A U.S. Sailor with Assault Craft Unit 5, guides a light armored vehicle in the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 21. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 07:40 Photo ID: 6809633 VIRIN: 210821-M-LE234-1249 Resolution: 6000x3375 Size: 2.59 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) LCAC operations [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.