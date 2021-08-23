U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, identify parts of M240B machine guns in a low-light situation aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 23, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 05:56 Photo ID: 6809593 VIRIN: 210823-M-PO838-2086 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.48 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Co., BLT 1/1, machine gun cross training [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.