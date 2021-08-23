Alpha Co., BLT 1/1, machine gun cross training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colby Poe, left, and Lance Cpl. John McLaughlin, both riflemen with Alpha company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, run through safety procedures of an M240B machine gun in a low-light situation aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 23, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

