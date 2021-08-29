Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2021) A U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota Sailor checks vitals on a child evacuated from Afghanistan after arriving at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 29, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox)

