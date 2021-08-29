Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2021) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota briefs NAVSTA Rota Sailors and volunteers in preparation for the arrival of evacuees from Afghanistan Aug. 29, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

