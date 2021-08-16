D.C. National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team trains with partners and local government in Puerto Rico

Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team members discuss response actions to a potential chemical, biological, or radiological threat while participating in a training event at Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2021. The training scenarios include response, evaluation, testing, and securing the area of contamination. The members are made up of soldiers and airmen from the 33rd WMD-CST, District of Columbia National Guard, along with other CST's from Texas, North Carolina, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Management Service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)

