    D.C. National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team trains with partners and local government in Puerto Rico [Image 12 of 16]

    D.C. National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team trains with partners and local government in Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony  

    DC National Guard

    Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team members discuss response actions to a potential chemical, biological, or radiological threat while participating in a training event at Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2021. The training scenarios include response, evaluation, testing, and securing the area of contamination. The members are made up of soldiers and airmen from the 33rd WMD-CST, District of Columbia National Guard, along with other CST's from Texas, North Carolina, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Management Service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6809196
    VIRIN: 210816-Z-OZ300-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.23 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, D.C. National Guard Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team trains with partners and local government in Puerto Rico [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WMDCST
    DCNG
    PuertoRico
    3N0X6
    3NOX6
    33RDCST

