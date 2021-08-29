A U.S. Navy carry team transfers the remains of Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6809137
|VIRIN:
|210829-F-UK538-1523
|Resolution:
|4405x2937
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Navy Hospitalman Soviak honored in dignified transfer Aug. 29 [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT