U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, hands a fish burger to a local citizen during the Days of Orzsyz festival in Orzysz, Poland, August 27, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate the Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 10:33 Photo ID: 6808881 VIRIN: 210829-A-NQ624-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.34 MB Location: ORZYSZ, PL Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.