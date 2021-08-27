Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, hands a fish burger to a local citizen during the Days of Orzsyz festival in Orzysz, Poland, August 27, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate the Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
