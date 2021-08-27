Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

Battle Group Poland's commanders and Orzysz government officials assist Polish celebrity chef, Karol Okrasa, make fish burgers for Polish citizens during a festival at Orzysz, Poland, August 27, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate the Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

