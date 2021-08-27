Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration [Image 1 of 2]

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland's commanders and Orzysz government officials assist Polish celebrity chef, Karol Okrasa, make fish burgers for Polish citizens during a festival at Orzysz, Poland, August 27, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate the Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    This work, Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

