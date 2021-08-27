210827-N-LK647-0025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Crew members participate in command physical training on the flight deck aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 05:32 Photo ID: 6808692 VIRIN: 210827-N-LK647-0025 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.98 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210827-N-LK647-0025 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.