210827-N-LK647-0036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Abdou Lalene, foreground, demonstrates proper plank form during command physical training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

