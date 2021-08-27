Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210827-N-LK647-0092 [Image 1 of 4]

    210827-N-LK647-0092

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210827-N-LK647-0092 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Drake W. Childers participates in command physical training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 05:34
    Photo ID: 6808689
    VIRIN: 210827-N-LK647-0092
    Resolution: 3203x2288
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

