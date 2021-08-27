Additional Chaplains and Mental Health providers support AUAB

Chaplain (Capt.) John Reutemann, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, visits with service members and helps them clean a C-17 Globemaster III Aug. 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While service members support Afghanistan evacuation operations, members of the Chapel Corps and Mental Health technicians from different bases assist ongoing operations, while also providing support for fellow service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
