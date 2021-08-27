Additional Chaplains and Mental Health providers support AUAB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.27.2021

    Chaplain (Capt.) John Reutemann, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, visits with service members and helps them clean a C-17 Globemaster III Aug. 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While service members support Afghanistan evacuation operations, members of the Chapel Corps and Mental Health technicians from different bases assist ongoing operations, while also providing support for fellow service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 18:08
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
