Cmdr. Bradley Coletti, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific (EWTGPAC) Landing Craft, Air Cushion Training and Strategic Sealift Director, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 complex onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., to commemorate the completion of the new EWTGPAC Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) training facility. The new facility will support operator training for the new SSC, or the LCAC 100, and ultimately house the SSC Full Mission Trainer (FMT).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6808458 VIRIN: 210827-N-LD903-1009 Resolution: 3159x4738 Size: 497.55 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SSC Training Facility Unveiled [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.