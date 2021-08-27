Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSC Training Facility Unveiled [Image 6 of 6]

    SSC Training Facility Unveiled

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Cmdr. Bradley Coletti, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific (EWTGPAC) Landing Craft, Air Cushion Training and Strategic Sealift Director, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 complex onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., to commemorate the completion of the new EWTGPAC Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) training facility. The new facility will support operator training for the new SSC, or the LCAC 100, and ultimately house the SSC Full Mission Trainer (FMT).

    LCAC
    ACU 5
    Navy
    Landing Craft Air Cushion
    training
    SSC
    Expeditionary Strike Group 3
    EWTGPAC

