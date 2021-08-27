Ed Harrington, on-site representative for the Navy’s Amphibious Program Office, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 complex onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., to commemorate the completion of the new Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific (EWTGPAC), Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) training facility. The new facility will support operator training for the new SSC, or the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100, and ultimately house the SSC Full Mission Trainer (FMT).
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 16:16
|Photo ID:
|6808457
|VIRIN:
|210827-N-LD903-1019
|Resolution:
|5981x3987
|Size:
|909.53 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSC Training Facility Unveiled [Image 6 of 6]
New LCAC 100 Training Facility Unveiled
