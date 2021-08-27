SSC Training Facility Unveiled

Ed Harrington, on-site representative for the Navy’s Amphibious Program Office, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 complex onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., to commemorate the completion of the new Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific (EWTGPAC), Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) training facility. The new facility will support operator training for the new SSC, or the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100, and ultimately house the SSC Full Mission Trainer (FMT).

Date Taken: 08.27.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US