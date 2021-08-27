Evacuees from Afghanistan Land at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 27, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan receive food upon arrival to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 27, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

