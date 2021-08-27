Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Land at Naval Station Rota [Image 3 of 8]

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Land at Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 27, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan receive food upon arrival to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 27, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    TAGS

    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

