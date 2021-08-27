NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 27, 2021) Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA) personnel entertain child evacuees from Afghanistan after arrival to NAVSTA Rota Aug. 27, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 15:11 Photo ID: 6808435 VIRIN: 210827-N-RY670-1441 Resolution: 4600x3286 Size: 1.78 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Land at Naval Station Rota [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.