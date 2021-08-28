Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Marines prepare for the arrival of Afghan special immigrant applicants in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCBQ
    OAR

