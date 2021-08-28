Marines prepare for the arrival of Afghan special immigrant applicants in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

